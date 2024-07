“It has nothing to do with dressage and circus!”

Not even 50 percent in the dressage arena depends on the rider's performance." Olympic starter Christian Schumach from St. Veit is certain of this. He even goes one step further: "Of course the horses bear my signature, but I am 100 percent dependent on them. Without my horse, I'm no longer an athlete!" Nevertheless, the focus is usually on the rider. Especially when it's Schumach's second time at the Olympics.