Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Promotion of culture

Schellhorn wants to send large museums across the country

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 21:55

For Neos culture spokesman Sepp Schellhorn, the Salzburg Festival is just an outlier. Cultural institutions should visit the regions from Vienna. According to Schellhorn, the rural population deserves more than centralism and folk music tent festivals.

comment0 Kommentare

For Neos culture spokesman Sepp Schellhorn, the festival that has just been launched is more of an eyewash. After all, cultural life takes place predominantly in Vienna throughout the year. "Ultimately, you're just fooling the population. Apart from the festival, the offer for those interested in art and culture is very limited. Unfortunately, this applies to large parts of rural areas," says Schellhorn.

50 percent of the budget for federal institutions
The large federal institutions - such as the Burgtheater, the State Opera and the federal museums - receive more than 50 percent of the entire federal cultural budget. The City of Vienna adds a further 338 million euros in funding. The cultural budgets of the federal states are far removed from such sums.

"Austria as a cultural nation deserves more than short-sighted centralism and folk music tent festivals," says Schellhorn. He calls for innovative concepts and decentralization. For example, there should be traveling exhibitions and performance troupes outside Vienna that regularly visit small towns and rural regions. To this end, the Neos are calling for funding for regional cultural initiatives. There should be scholarships for interested pupils from rural areas. The large federal museums should also be made more accessible via the internet, with virtual tours and live-streamed performances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf