Schellhorn wants to send large museums across the country

"Austria as a cultural nation deserves more than short-sighted centralism and folk music tent festivals," says Schellhorn. He calls for innovative concepts and decentralization. For example, there should be traveling exhibitions and performance troupes outside Vienna that regularly visit small towns and rural regions. To this end, the Neos are calling for funding for regional cultural initiatives. There should be scholarships for interested pupils from rural areas. The large federal museums should also be made more accessible via the internet, with virtual tours and live-streamed performances.