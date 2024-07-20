First “master blaster” arrested in the Czech Republic

Location sealed off for arrest

Following the European arrest warrant issued by the Austrians, the 32-year-old Dutchman was handcuffed on Thursday after several hours and the town of Krotějov near Strážov was cordoned off. According to a Czech media report, the Dutchman and three other suspects, who are still at large, are believed to have even carried out a test blast in a house on the outskirts of the town. The Czech authorities are now awaiting an extradition request for the suspect. In Germany alone, the professional criminals are said to have blown up an ATM every day last year - a total of 367 (!).