State claims 22 million euros from municipalities

Only 8.7 instead of 10 percent collected

It turned out that since 2000, only 8.7 instead of 10 percent had been collected because budget assumptions had been made instead of financial statements. This difference is now being claimed by withholding revenue shares for a period of three years. For example, if a municipality is entitled to 42,000 euros in July, the current statement of accounts only shows 18,000 euros on the credit side. "The financial situation in the municipalities is already very tight. This is a slap in the face for all those who manage their finances carefully," criticizes ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz.