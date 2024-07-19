Threat of expropriation
There is still no end in sight to the cycle path chaos
In Scharnstein, it's not just the forest of signs along the new cycle path that is causing a stir. For the final section of the municipality's prestigious project, several plots of land also have to be bought up. However, the owners are unwilling or unable to give up their land.
The next act in the drama surrounding the new footpath and cycle path in Scharnstein: after construction had dragged on, the new 450-metre-long strip along the busy B...120 was officially opened at the beginning of May.
From day one, the state road administration's forest of signs was criticized. The cycle path crosses access roads eight times. Before each junction, there is a sign for the end of the cycle path, then again for the beginning of the cycle path. In addition, priority signs confuse motorists. After a few days, it was announced that the signs would be removed. Instead, there should have been road markings. But nothing has happened since then.
The threat of expropriation of the two landowners near the pharmacy is unbelievable. One of them would lose customer parking spaces.
Max Ebenführer, SP-Vizebürgermeister
Deputy Mayor Max Ebenführer from the SPÖ was now furious. He filed a complaint with the Gmunden district authority with a statement of facts against the illegal installation of traffic signs. "They should already be gone. But according to the authorities, nothing has happened yet because the municipality still has a few things to do. I don't know what they are."
Ebenführer expects further problems with the cycle path chaos. Land still has to be purchased for the last section of the cycle path that has not yet been built. "Two owners don't want to give up their land. One of them would lose important parking spaces for his customers," says Ebenführer.
Alternatives would be available
His suggestion: "The time has long since come to offer cyclists the routes in the town that experts have always found to be the most suitable. These are the existing paths in Jörgerstraße and along the promenade, which runs parallel to the B...120."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.