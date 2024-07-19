Vorteilswelt
Threat of expropriation

There is still no end in sight to the cycle path chaos

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 15:00

In Scharnstein, it's not just the forest of signs along the new cycle path that is causing a stir. For the final section of the municipality's prestigious project, several plots of land also have to be bought up. However, the owners are unwilling or unable to give up their land.

comment0 Kommentare

The next act in the drama surrounding the new footpath and cycle path in Scharnstein: after construction had dragged on, the new 450-metre-long strip along the busy B...120 was officially opened at the beginning of May.

The forest of signs should actually have already been removed. (Bild: Dostal Harald)
The forest of signs should actually have already been removed.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

 From day one, the state road administration's forest of signs was criticized. The cycle path crosses access roads eight times. Before each junction, there is a sign for the end of the cycle path, then again for the beginning of the cycle path. In addition, priority signs confuse motorists. After a few days, it was announced that the signs would be removed. Instead, there should have been road markings. But nothing has happened since then.

Zitat Icon

The threat of expropriation of the two landowners near the pharmacy is unbelievable. One of them would lose customer parking spaces.

Max Ebenführer, SP-Vizebürgermeister

Deputy Mayor Max Ebenführer from the SPÖ was now furious. He filed a complaint with the Gmunden district authority with a statement of facts against the illegal installation of traffic signs. "They should already be gone. But according to the authorities, nothing has happened yet because the municipality still has a few things to do. I don't know what they are."

Ebenführer expects further problems with the cycle path chaos. Land still has to be purchased for the last section of the cycle path that has not yet been built. "Two owners don't want to give up their land. One of them would lose important parking spaces for his customers," says Ebenführer.

Alternatives would be available
His suggestion: "The time has long since come to offer cyclists the routes in the town that experts have always found to be the most suitable. These are the existing paths in Jörgerstraße and along the promenade, which runs parallel to the B...120."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
