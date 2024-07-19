krone.tv on site
A lot of hustle and bustle, but passengers still confident
IT problems are currently paralyzing banks, TV stations and stock exchanges worldwide. Airlines and airports are also affected - including flights to and from Vienna-Schwechat Airport. krone.tv was on site on Friday afternoon to get an idea of the situation.
There was a lot of hustle and bustle at the airport, but there was still no noticeable tension among holidaymakers. This was also due to the fact that the airport staff handled the situation with aplomb. "I was forwarded the headlines by a friend. We were already worried and regularly checked the Vienna Airport website. But nothing was visible at around 10 am. At around 11 a.m., the airport informed us that there were massive problems and that we should arrive earlier." However, the passenger is confident: "It looks very good for us that our flight will go ahead. If you can't drop off your baggage, you can go straight to the plane with a hand signal. I have the feeling that a lot of effort is being made here to ensure that all flights can take place."
The hustle and bustle at the airport can't dampen the mood of another passenger either. In an interview with Jennifer Kapellari, he explains that he is flying with Turkish Airlines: "Thank God everything went smoothly for us. It's a normal day for me here at the airport. You can feel the increased presence, but the chaos is limited at the moment."
Another passenger traveling to Cologne arrived a little earlier. "The queue isn't that long yet, but I don't know what else is coming."
Shortly after 1 p.m., the halls of Vienna Airport became fuller again...
