Worldwide IT problem
Disruptions also in hospitals in Austria
The worldwide IT problems also had an impact on local hospitals on Friday. In Vorarlberg, the hospital in Dornbirn reported IT failures. There were also disruptions in neighboring Tyrol and Burgenland.
Planned operations at Dornbirn City Hospital had to be postponed until the problems were resolved, but emergency operations were still possible, it was reported. The rescue and fire department control center (RFL) in Vorarlberg was informed that the Dornbirn ambulance could not be called at the moment.
Emergencies distributed to regional hospitals
Such cases are rehearsed, crisis management is in place and repairs are already underway, according to a spokesperson for the city of Dornbirn. Deployments and emergencies were distributed to the Vorarlberg state hospitals. These were not affected, a spokesperson confirmed.
Tyrol was also affected. There were problems at the control center there, which coordinates the operations of the various emergency services, as well as at the district hospital in Kufstein. Bernd Noggler, head of the control center, reported that many systems had failed. However, cooperation between the blue light partners was not affected. The Kufstein hospital was initially operating in emergency mode.
Problems with patient transports
Emergency calls were also working and it was possible to dispatch alarms, according to the control center. Dispatching runs via radio: "That works well." One problem, however, is the organization of ambulance transports. This area will be concentrated on the essentials for the time being.
At Kufstein Hospital, work has been carried out to rectify the software problems, as those responsible assured us. All life-support equipment was not affected, but examinations in the outpatient area could not be carried out for the time being. Patients were asked to contact the hospitals in St. Johann in Tirol and Schwaz for outpatient emergencies.
In Burgenland, there were "minor problems" at the state security center, which have since been resolved. Emergency calls were not affected, there were only "minimal delays" in the ambulance system, according to the state media service. Everything is now back to normal. No problems were reported at the hospitals and the police when asked by APA.
No effects in Vienna and Lower Austria
The clinics of the Vienna Healthcare Association (WIGEV) were not affected by this IT disruption, according to an APA inquiry at WIGEV. The emergency services also reported no technical difficulties for the time being. The Vienna Professional Rescue Service, for example, assured that "nobody in Vienna has to worry that the rescue service is no longer running".
For the time being, there have been no effects on the blue light organizations in Lower Austria. When asked, the police and fire department reported no difficulties, as did the Red Cross in the province. "We are stable, there are no outages," said spokeswoman Sonja Kellner.
According to Philipp Gutlederer, all systems were also working at Notruf NÖ. The state health agency also gave the all-clear for the clinics. "We currently have no information that anything is not working," they said when asked. However, there is an ongoing exchange with the individual locations.
No problems at all in Styria
The Styrian emergency services and the Styrian Hospital Association (KAGes) had also not experienced any problems with their IT systems by midday on Friday. The Styrian State Police Directorate said that all systems were running smoothly, and the same applied to the Red Cross: "We are working without restrictions", spokesman Valentin Krause told APA.
The Styrian fire departments have also not yet experienced any problems. KAGes stated that the product affected by the problems was not being used and that its use was not planned: "KAGes is therefore not affected by this problem." No restrictions were registered in Carinthia either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
