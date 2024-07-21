“Being apolitical? Out of the question!”

The result is songs about war, everyday racism and exploitation at work. Isn't there a fear of getting too preachy?

It's always a balancing act - you want to take a stand, but you also don't want to become a problematic uncle who does nothing more than comment on the world and serve the left-wing bubble. That's why you always have to critically question yourself and your own privileges. And of course there are also love songs and songs about parenthood on the new album. Ultimately, I want to entertain people with every song I write. And my primary goal when I go on stage is for people to have a good time. Of course, partying and thinking are not contradictory.