Kettcar before Graz gig:
“Being apolitical? Out of the question!”
For a long time, they were considered the uncoolest band in Germany: despite this, or perhaps because of it, Kettcar have made themselves immortal among their fans. For some time now, the Hamburg band has been increasingly focusing on political rock. Now they are following up with the album "Gute Laune schlecht verteilt". Before the Graz concert on July 29, the "Krone" asked singer Marcus Wiebusch for an interview.
"Krone": With "Gute Laune ungerecht verteilt", Kettcar recently released their seventh album. How do you actually decide that it's time for a new album?
Marcus Wiebusch: We are constantly working on new songs and when enough songs are finished, then there will be a new album. But it took a little longer after the last album in 2017, mainly because of Covid, which really threw me off track as the band's main songwriter.
With the 2017 album "Ich Vs. Wir", the band took a conscious step towards political songs. This continues on the new album. Why actually?
Well, I was in a punk band before Kettcar and made very, very political songs there. When we started Kettcar in 2001, I didn't want to do that anymore. The early Kettcar songs are therefore more characterized by introspection and personal sensitivities. And that has simply been out of the question for us for a few years now, because times have become so rough that it would seem stupid if we didn't address this in our music and take a stand.
The result is songs about war, everyday racism and exploitation at work. Isn't there a fear of getting too preachy?
It's always a balancing act - you want to take a stand, but you also don't want to become a problematic uncle who does nothing more than comment on the world and serve the left-wing bubble. That's why you always have to critically question yourself and your own privileges. And of course there are also love songs and songs about parenthood on the new album. Ultimately, I want to entertain people with every song I write. And my primary goal when I go on stage is for people to have a good time. Of course, partying and thinking are not contradictory.
The song "Kanye in Bayreuth" deals with cancel culture. As a lyricist, is there a fear of becoming a victim yourself?
To be honest, I'm not too worried about that. We're not the big provocateurs. But it is of course an exciting question of how to deal with problematic artists and their work. Because one thing is certain: as long as there are artists, there will also be artists who are assholes. But that doesn't mean their art is bad per se. What I'm trying to say in the song is that we're definitely not going to find a solution to this problem with digital mob formation.
As a lyricist who can get to the heart of things very poetically, do you have any role models?
Yes of course, I didn't invent writing songs that touch people (laughs). My biggest role model is Bruce Springsteen - he was when I was still a punk. What fascinates me most about him is his ability to touch the heart without offending the intellect. Of course, sometimes it's a bit pathetic, but somehow he always manages to make me feel understood in his songs.
The concert at the end of July on the Kasemattenbühne is not your first in Graz. What relationship do you have with the city?
Graz is special because, as Hamburgers, we are never further away from home than here at the last tip of the German-speaking world. And I can remember that the last time we played in Graz, the people went along really well. So I'm really looking forward to it.
