Ukrainians have to pay more taxes for war

In future, a military tax will also be payable on the purchase of cars (15 percent) and the sale of jewelry (30 percent). In this way, a total of 500 billion hryvnia (the equivalent of around 12.4 billion euros) is to be raised for the Ukrainian armed forces. A corresponding law has already been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. However, for the changes to come into force, they still have to be passed by parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.