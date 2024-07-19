Global system failure paralyzes Vienna Airport

Global system failure
Massive IT problems at the cybersecurity company Crowdstrike have been causing system disruptions worldwide since Friday morning. The airport in Schwechat is also affected. There has been chaos there for hours: check-in and boarding processes for several airlines have failed. It is currently recommended to travel with hand luggage only.
There is currently a failure of the check-in systems of individual airlines worldwide. Schwechat Airport has also been affected by this problem since Friday morning. At Vienna Airport, all check-in and boarding processes for flights operated by Wizz Air, Ryan Air, Eurowings and Turkish Airlines currently have to be handled manually.
Significant delays for departures
"The check-in counters are fully staffed and we are working at full speed on manual processing", the airport assures. Please note that there may be significant delays to departures in Vienna. However, there is good news for those traveling with hand baggage only and who have already checked in online! They will not be affected by the cancellation. All other passengers are also advised to travel with hand baggage only at the moment.
The possible source of the disruption is apparently a problem at the US cyber security company Crowdstrike. A recording was made on the customer service hotline of the company from the US state of Texas, in which the company announced that the Microsoft operating system was crashing in connection with the company's own anti-virus protection Falcon.
In addition to Schwechat Airport, other airports around the world are also affected by the problem. Berlin Airport, for example, temporarily stopped all flight movements, as a spokesperson told Reuters news agency. Banks and the media also reported disruptions.
