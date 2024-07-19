Passionate tango with orchestral splendor

With tango, it can be a little bit more. A little more passion, a little more longing, a little more lard - that was once the scandalous appeal of the tango when it began its worldwide triumphal march. And Friedrich Kleinhapl, who has developed into a true afficionado on the cello in recent years, still knows how to serve this charm today. He has already celebrated worldwide success with his "Pasión Tango" program. With "Gran Pasión Tango", he is now going one better - and replacing the original piano accompaniment with an entire orchestra.