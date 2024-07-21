Ideas to attack
KEBA stages a look into the future in the dark
ATMs, parcel stations, wallboxes and control systems for installations - these are currently fixed points when it comes to orders for KEBA. But what does the future hold? In Linz, the automation specialist has set up a space that makes innovation tangible and tangible. KEBA knows how to stage it - special effects included.
After entering the room, it is dark for a moment. Then you notice the neon green in which parts of the room are bathed and which is also reflected on the screen, which reads: "We make the future tangible."
KEBA manager Thomas Linde stops in front of it, reaches for transparent stones showing various symbols and selects a few: "This is how the room is configured."
The automation specialist managed by Christoph Knogler has set up an InnoSpace at the company premises in Linz-Urfahr, which also includes sound effects and scents.
Some of our new robot solutions are already in use in Japan. Demographic change is already very noticeable there.
Christoph Knogler, Geschäftsführer KEBA
Bild: KEBA/Gregor Hartl
The second floor of company building 10 is all about the future - robots that are controlled by voice or assistance systems for bank foyers. There are several stations, digitalization at your fingertips.
"AI is coming over us. We want to make our products intelligent," says Linde. The "Amtomat", for example, which can provide authorities with a non-stop service, shows how this works.
"Peace and quiet to think"
The innovation team works in a remarkably calm manner. Linde: "We do everything we can to solve the problems of tomorrow. We also need time to think."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.