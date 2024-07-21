Vorteilswelt
Ideas to attack

KEBA stages a look into the future in the dark

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 14:00

ATMs, parcel stations, wallboxes and control systems for installations - these are currently fixed points when it comes to orders for KEBA. But what does the future hold? In Linz, the automation specialist has set up a space that makes innovation tangible and tangible. KEBA knows how to stage it - special effects included.

After entering the room, it is dark for a moment. Then you notice the neon green in which parts of the room are bathed and which is also reflected on the screen, which reads: "We make the future tangible."

KEBA manager Thomas Linde stops in front of it, reaches for transparent stones showing various symbols and selects a few: "This is how the room is configured."

Thomas Linde and Christoph Knogler (right) with "Krone" editor Barbara Kneidinger at InnoSpace in Linz. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Thomas Linde and Christoph Knogler (right) with "Krone" editor Barbara Kneidinger at InnoSpace in Linz.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The automation specialist managed by Christoph Knogler has set up an InnoSpace at the company premises in Linz-Urfahr, which also includes sound effects and scents.

Some of our new robot solutions are already in use in Japan. Demographic change is already very noticeable there.

Christoph Knogler, Geschäftsführer KEBA

The second floor of company building 10 is all about the future - robots that are controlled by voice or assistance systems for bank foyers. There are several stations, digitalization at your fingertips.

Voice control for industrial plants or AI for bank lobbies - KEBA is making its mind games tangible in Linz-Urfahr. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Voice control for industrial plants or AI for bank lobbies - KEBA is making its mind games tangible in Linz-Urfahr.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

"AI is coming over us. We want to make our products intelligent," says Linde. The "Amtomat", for example, which can provide authorities with a non-stop service, shows how this works.

"Peace and quiet to think"
The innovation team works in a remarkably calm manner. Linde: "We do everything we can to solve the problems of tomorrow. We also need time to think."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
