Olympic series part 3
“We are a super team in the relay”
They live in "exile" in Linz, but are true Tyroleans: Simon Bucher and "Börni" Reitshammer feel very much at home in the Olympic waters.
Dressing up in Vienna - and it started to tingle. Simon Bucher (24) from Innsbruck admitted straight away: "You know straight away: it won't be long now!"
And his "bro" from Absam, Bernhard Reitshammer (30), agreed wholeheartedly: "You get a really good feeling straight away when you get dressed. It's awesome."
We've been to so many big events now. It's not like you can't sleep the night before.
Simon Bucher
The two exiled Tyroleans, who live and train in Linz, are not just paying lip service. No, the two are really looking forward to the games in Paris, and there's not even a hint of nervousness mixed in with the elation. "Why should we be?" asks Bucher, "we've been to so many major events. It's not like you can't sleep the night before."
Which logically also keeps the nerves in check: The Tyrolean duo can also point to successes at the various major events - which is reassuring. Simon has been runner-up in the world and European championships over 100 and 50 meters butterfly since this year - "Börni" Reitshammer has been European champion over 100m medley and 4x100m since last year. The two model athletes are already big names in their business.
Already competed in Tokyo
What's more, Paris will not be their first Games. They already took part in Tokyo three years ago, gaining experience - and also the tattoo with the five Olympic rings. "It's just part of the game for us swimmers. Everyone does it."
Just like all "water rats" remove their hair for the Olympic competitions. The devil is in the detail in the pool too - so they shave before major competitions. "Everything comes off the day before the first race," nods Reitshammer.
Bucher swam the limit for the 2024 Olympics more than a year ago (March 2023) - and was very happy about it: "I was able to focus on training and prepare for day X."
"Stay relaxed and easy-going"
Day X: can it bring precious metal? It's the big dream, of course. But Reitshammer is realistic: "First you have to reach the semi-finals. The important thing is to stay relaxed and easy-going."
Quiet postscript: "If one of us gets out of the relay, then... We are a super team!" Reitshammer and Bucher will compete in the 4 x100m medley with Heiko Gigler and Valentin Bayer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.