Tones And I: “I often strive for perfection”

Tones And I were never able to match the groundbreaking success of this early song, and a little later, the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic meant that their debut album "Welcome To The Madhouse", released in 2021, was unable to hit the mark globally as planned. "If you take away the Covid and street musician years in Byron Bay, I've only had a career for two years", the power woman laughs out loud, "I didn't even want to release 'Dance Monkey', I just wanted to play on the street. But now I want to give myself the chance to try myself out and succeed in the music scene." Toni Watson is first and foremost a power woman who wears her heart on her sleeve and speaks to her fans from her soul. "The song 'Johnny Run Away' is about my best friend's coming out, which was not well received by his father. 'Georgia' is about a girl who has always been bullied online and can't escape it because the internet has a total grip on us. I tell specific stories so vaguely that they seem familiar to everyone."