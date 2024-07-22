Vorteilswelt
In Podersdorf

Win your starting place at the Austria Triathlon

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 05:00

Swimming in the St. Martins Therme & Lodge, cycling in the Lake Neusiedl National Park and running in the Podersdorf "Hell". Almost 2,000 athletes will take on this challenge from August 31 to September 1, 2024. With a bit of luck, you can still win one of the coveted starting places at the Austria Triathlon Podersdorf with the "Krone".

From August 31 to September 01, the Austria Triathlon Podersdorf starts with the motto "Fast. Hard. Legendary." into its 37th edition. Just outside Vienna, the national champions will be crowned over the Ironman distance of 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42 km running. However, a total of around 2,000 athletes are also expected to compete in the shorter distances (half/Olympic/sprint distance)

From young to old
Young triathletes will also have the chance to put their skills to the test on Friday. At the "Kids Aquathlon" on Friday, August 30, those born between 2026/17 and 2006/7 can compete against their peers in a combination of swimming and running events. 

The Kids Aquathlon is a sporting pleasure for the children. (Bild: Austria Triathlon Podersdorf/ Jonas)
The Kids Aquathlon is a sporting pleasure for the children.
(Bild: Austria Triathlon Podersdorf/ Jonas)

On this sporty weekend, however, it is not only the "(Half-)Ironman" participants who will be competing, but there will also be competitions for amateur athletes on Sunday. Both the sprint distance (750 m swimming, 22 km cycling, 5 km running) and the Olympic distance (1.5 km swimming, 40 km cycling, 10 km running) will be tackled here. Further information about the Austria Triathlon in Podersdorf can be found HERE

Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now not only have the chance to win starting places for the Austria Triathlon in Podersdorf, but also other great prizes. We are giving away

  • 10 x starting places for the Kids Aquathlon on Friday, August 30th
  • 4 x starting places for the Olympic distance on Sunday, September 1
  • 1x starting place for the Olympic distance incl. admission to the St. Martins Therme & Lodge with overnight stay (Sunday to Monday)
  • 10 x starting places for the Sprint distance on Sunday, September 1st including day admission to the St. Martins Therme & Lodge.

Simply fill in the form below and win. The closing date for entries is July 28. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

