In Podersdorf
Win your starting place at the Austria Triathlon
Swimming in the St. Martins Therme & Lodge, cycling in the Lake Neusiedl National Park and running in the Podersdorf "Hell". Almost 2,000 athletes will take on this challenge from August 31 to September 1, 2024. With a bit of luck, you can still win one of the coveted starting places at the Austria Triathlon Podersdorf with the "Krone".
From August 31 to September 01, the Austria Triathlon Podersdorf starts with the motto "Fast. Hard. Legendary." into its 37th edition. Just outside Vienna, the national champions will be crowned over the Ironman distance of 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42 km running. However, a total of around 2,000 athletes are also expected to compete in the shorter distances (half/Olympic/sprint distance)
From young to old
Young triathletes will also have the chance to put their skills to the test on Friday. At the "Kids Aquathlon" on Friday, August 30, those born between 2026/17 and 2006/7 can compete against their peers in a combination of swimming and running events.
On this sporty weekend, however, it is not only the "(Half-)Ironman" participants who will be competing, but there will also be competitions for amateur athletes on Sunday. Both the sprint distance (750 m swimming, 22 km cycling, 5 km running) and the Olympic distance (1.5 km swimming, 40 km cycling, 10 km running) will be tackled here. Further information about the Austria Triathlon in Podersdorf can be found HERE.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now not only have the chance to win starting places for the Austria Triathlon in Podersdorf, but also other great prizes. We are giving away
- 10 x starting places for the Kids Aquathlon on Friday, August 30th
- 4 x starting places for the Olympic distance on Sunday, September 1
- 1x starting place for the Olympic distance incl. admission to the St. Martins Therme & Lodge with overnight stay (Sunday to Monday)
- 10 x starting places for the Sprint distance on Sunday, September 1st including day admission to the St. Martins Therme & Lodge.
Simply fill in the form below and win. The closing date for entries is July 28.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.