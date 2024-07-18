US election campaign
Indications of a Biden withdrawal intensify
While the Republicans are demonstrating their unity at their party conference in a good mood, the situation for US President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly dire. In fact, there are growing indications that Biden may announce his withdrawal this weekend.
Increasing pressure from leading Democrats in Congress and, above all, close friends is said to be prompting Biden to drop out of the race for the US presidency - possibly as early as this weekend. This was reported on Thursday by the news portal "Axios", citing personal conversations with Democratic party leaders. A majority in the party, but also important donors for Biden's election campaign, believe that the 81-year-old can no longer win the race against Donald Trump.
Prominent party colleagues support withdrawal
The Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is said to have urged him to withdraw last weekend. According to the Washington Post, former President Barack Obama is also no longer behind Biden.
He recently said that a medical problem could lead him to consider withdrawing. Apparently, Biden's current Covid illness is likely to be used as an excuse for the incumbent US president to drop out of the race for the presidency.
Democrats are also trembling for their parliamentary seats
In addition to the presidency, many seats in parliament will also be up for grabs in the November election. The entire House of Representatives will be re-elected and a third of the seats in the Senate are up for election. The Democrats fear that the Republicans could control both chambers of Congress as well as the White House after the election. A number of MPs are worried that the lack of support for Biden could also cost them re-election.
