Klagenfurt legend moves to local rivals WAC

The WAC academy based in Klagenfurt now has to move to St. Veit for training, but is renting a new training ground in Waidmannsdorf - and is having a hard time finding a coach. In St. Veit, the WAC is looking at a new boarding school building - and has an interesting coach on board.
How are things going at the WAC academy? As you know, the contract with the Sportpark pitches and the Bundesliga club has expired. Training will therefore take place in St. Veit from July 29. This is a Herculean task for three teams in terms of organization. Every day, buses have to travel from the boarding school in Klagenfurt's EM Arena to the ducal town.
"Even finding buses was a challenge. But we can manage that," says WAC academy boss Walter Kogler, who is now also renting the police sports ground in Waidmannsdorf (at a cost of around €16,000).
AMS building is an option
In any case, the trips should soon come to an end. Negotiations with the former Blumenhotel as a boarding school building have failed, but now the data provided by the Kunsthotel Fuchspalast is being evaluated for the time being. The AMS building in St. Veit is also a very hot topic - especially as it would only be a few minutes' walk from the training ground at the racecourse. Kogler confirms: "That's right, it's also an option. But we have no stress!"
New amateur "co"
In terms of personnel? U18 co-coach Chris Rauter is moving to Vienna for work and will be replaced by ÖFB video analyst Alex Johannsen. Former Köttmannsdorf coach Markus Uran is the new "co-coach" of the U16s - as Rafi Graf now supports the amateurs alongside head coach Nemanja Rnic in the regional league.
Klagenfurt legend moves to the WAC
Interesting: Almedin Hota (47), a former FC Kärnten star and member of Austria Klagenfurt's elite legends club, is now the individual coach of the entire WAC academy.
Austria Klagenfurt's legends club
- The 42 players: Hans-Peter Buchleitner, Andi Cvetko, Günther "Gogo" Golautschnig, Franz Hasil, Hannes Haubitz, Tommy Höller, Almedin Hota, Davor Hrstic, Peter "Bum Bum" Hrstic, Josef Hrstic, Hans Isopp, Alois Jagodic, Jürgen Kampel, Walter "Dago" Koch, Roland Kollmann, Friedl Koncilia, Helmut "Kinke" König, Engelbert Kordesch, Arnold Koreimann, Dietmar Lampichler, Gerhard Moser, Franz Oberacher, Werner Oberrisser, Alexander "Fipse" Philipp, Christian Prawda, Kassim Ramadhani, Walter Rath, Christian "Sabe" Sablatnig, Max Schlager, Walter Schoppitsch, Kai Schoppitsch, Günther Seebacher, Ivica Senzen, Mario Steiner, Ewald Türmer, Heimo Vorderegger, Zeljko Vukovic, Kurt Widmann, Sandro Zakany, Michael Ziehaus.
- Honorary member: Walter Ludescher.
- Board member: Egon Katnik.
- Administrator: Marko Loibnegger.
- The Legends eleven (3-1-3-3): Philipp; Kordesch, Moser, W. Oberrisser; Haubitz; W. Schoppitsch, Vorderegger, König sen; Widmann, Golautschnig, Oberacher. Coach: Gerdi Springer.
- The century team (3-4-3): Alfons Horvatic; Zeljko Vukovic, Marian Kovacic, Sasa Papac; Todor Veselinovic, Kassim Ramadhani, Almedin Hota, Bernd Vukas; Ivica Senzen, Lothar Emmerich, Nenad Bjelica. Coach: Drazan Jerkovic.
Info: The Austria Klagenfurt Legends Club was founded in March 2024. Helmut König senior was in charge of the founding and also drew up the criteria - to be accepted, a player must
- either have been a champion (in any league) and have played 100 games for the club.
- or have been a team player plus played 100 games for the club.
- or have been with the club for seven years plus have played 200 games.
All this, no matter in which club colors. "Whether Austria Klagenfurt, Austria/VSV, FC Kärnten, Austria Kärnten - it doesn't matter. After all, it's not the player's fault which club he was with at the time," explains König.
