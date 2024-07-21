Coveted coach
The old acquaintance wants to usher in a new era
The pandemic years in Western Styria should finally be a thing of the past! An old acquaintance is to ensure this at the traditional handball club Bärnbach/Köflach: Risto Arnaudovski has taken over as coach. The former player was highly sought after. But the Styrians won the race.
In recent years, Bärnbach/Köflach was a welcome opponent in the HLA and always delivered the points. The former champions usually only managed to stay in the league with a lot of luck. But these dreary times are now to come to an end. "I want to make a difference compared to the past and usher in a new, successful era," emphasizes Risto Arnaudovski, who was a legionnaire in Western Styria in 2014/15.
Contacts with certain people have never been broken off, and now Bärnbach/Köflach has entered the race for the coveted coach, who led Hard to its last championship title in 2021. A number of HLA clubs (including Hard) were once again after the Croatian-Macedonian dual national, but he opted for the West Styrians.
"It was a great time back then"
"I was here for a year and a half as a player, it was a great time back then and I made a lot of friends. I immediately had a great feeling during the talks now," explains the 42-year-old. He will start preparations with his squad on July 22. "I hope that all the players are motivated. I want to get the maximum out of the team, and I also want to ensure the further development of our youngsters. We have a young squad that is certainly hungry for success."
The squad is in place, Croatian goalkeeper Luka Bakovic was the latest addition. Arnaudovski is already looking forward to the start of the season, as are the fans. Now "only" the team has to "deliver". In any case, the club is starting the coming season with a complete overhaul: in addition to the coach, Wolfgang Smon is also the new head of sport. In addition, a new chairman (alongside honorary president and patron Otto Kresch) will soon be at the helm of the traditional club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
