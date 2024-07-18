Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Danube basin

New nursery for young sturgeons in the Haus des Meeres

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 16:00

A new sturgeon aquarium has been opened in the Haus des Meeres, which is intended to make a significant contribution to the protection and reintroduction of endangered sturgeon species in the Danube region. 

comment0 Kommentare

The aquarium, which has a capacity of 13,000 liters, is located on the 6th floor of the building and has been converted into a Danube basin. Young sturgeons are reared here, which are intended to strengthen the sturgeon population in the Danube in the future. The LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon project plans to release over 15 million juvenile fish into the Danube by 2030.

In the new Danube basin, the juveniles will be acclimatized to their new habitat (Bild: Dominik Moser)
In the new Danube basin, the juveniles will be acclimatized to their new habitat
(Bild: Dominik Moser)

Habitats are becoming scarce
The LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon project has set itself the task of saving the last four sturgeon species in the Danube from extinction. The threats to these fish are manifold: loss of habitat, blocked migration routes and illegal fishing are putting them under massive pressure.

The researchers at Boku and Haus des Meeres are looking forward to (Bild: Dominik Moser)
The researchers at Boku and Haus des Meeres are looking forward to
(Bild: Dominik Moser)

Informing visitors about the problem
Thomas Friedrich, project manager at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), expressed his enthusiasm for the new cooperation: "This collaboration makes it possible to raise awareness of the challenges and needs for the protection of endangered sturgeon species and to communicate them to the public. With over 900,000 visitors per year, Haus des Meeres is the ideal partner for raising awareness on a broad scale."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf