In the Danube basin
New nursery for young sturgeons in the Haus des Meeres
A new sturgeon aquarium has been opened in the Haus des Meeres, which is intended to make a significant contribution to the protection and reintroduction of endangered sturgeon species in the Danube region.
The aquarium, which has a capacity of 13,000 liters, is located on the 6th floor of the building and has been converted into a Danube basin. Young sturgeons are reared here, which are intended to strengthen the sturgeon population in the Danube in the future. The LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon project plans to release over 15 million juvenile fish into the Danube by 2030.
Habitats are becoming scarce
The LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon project has set itself the task of saving the last four sturgeon species in the Danube from extinction. The threats to these fish are manifold: loss of habitat, blocked migration routes and illegal fishing are putting them under massive pressure.
Informing visitors about the problem
Thomas Friedrich, project manager at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), expressed his enthusiasm for the new cooperation: "This collaboration makes it possible to raise awareness of the challenges and needs for the protection of endangered sturgeon species and to communicate them to the public. With over 900,000 visitors per year, Haus des Meeres is the ideal partner for raising awareness on a broad scale."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.