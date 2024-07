Anger over rip-off: 30 euros for a short cab ride

A wonderful musical evening at Schönbrunn Palace ended unpleasantly for a woman from Graz. When she got into a cab with her friend shortly before midnight and wanted to drive to Gaudenzdorfer Gürtel (a distance of 2.8 kilometers, mind you), the driver said he had to charge a flat rate of 30 euros. Edith Davok argued with the driver, but he remained firm. So the two of them got off again and took the subway. "I paid 12 euros for the outward journey, why should I pay a flat rate now," asks the 59-year-old.