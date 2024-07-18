FPÖ-Darmann: “We won’t let our mouths be shut”

600 wind turbines in Carinthia: "Simply wrong"

The FPÖ will not be dissuaded: The population is called upon to get involved and take the decision away from those responsible, emphasizes MP Josef Ofner: "This is what was done "in our proud country in 1920 as well", he compares the current wind turbine discussion with the Carinthian referendum, which was preceded by the Abwehrkampf and in which the state affiliation of the southern parts of the country claimed by Yugoslavia was voted on.