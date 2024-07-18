State parliament session
FPÖ-Darmann: “We won’t let our mouths be shut”
The last session of the provincial parliament before the summer break has been eagerly awaited over the past few days and weeks - as expected, the Energy Transition Act has been the subject of lively debate. "Stop this law", demanded the FPÖ, while the ÖVP accused the Freedom Party of "myths and untruths".
This time, the FPÖ determines the current hour: "More direct democracy in far-reaching decisions for our homeland" is the chosen topic. "The right comes from the people", is written on exhibitors, which the blue MPs place on their desks in good time.
Party leader Erwin Angerer even takes his exhibitor to the lectern: "What a politician should never have is fear of the people, fear of the sovereign. The people are the sovereign and the sovereign has to decide on this matter," he begins his speech, referring to the Energy Transition Act and the controversial wind turbines.
Wind turbines, PV and co.: referendum called for
As reported, the Blue Party wants to vote against the amendment, which is to be passed in the provincial parliament on Thursday. The SPÖ, ÖVP and Team Kärnten have announced that they will vote in favor. "This intervention in our nature" cannot be "decided alone", said Angerer - who wants a referendum on the issue: "An appeal to the governor: stop this law, pull the emergency brake!"
SPÖ parliamentary group leader Herwig Seiser sees a change of opinion among the FPÖ - and quotes the blue party leader Herbert Kickl, who demanded in 2019 that the law should follow politics, not the other way around: "In your opinion, the law does not come from the people," says Seiser.
ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Markus Malle accuses the Freedom Party of working with "myths and untruths", echoing his party colleagues Deputy Governor Martin Gruber, Energy Commissioner Sebastian Schuschnig and Herbert Gaggl, Chairman of the Energy Committee in the provincial parliament. They had already addressed the issue on Monday.
600 wind turbines in Carinthia: "Simply wrong"
The FPÖ will not be dissuaded: The population is called upon to get involved and take the decision away from those responsible, emphasizes MP Josef Ofner: "This is what was done "in our proud country in 1920 as well", he compares the current wind turbine discussion with the Carinthian referendum, which was preceded by the Abwehrkampf and in which the state affiliation of the southern parts of the country claimed by Yugoslavia was voted on.
Gruber calls the FPÖ's behavior "irresponsible": "What the population expects is a solidarity between the parties." A culture of "talking to each other" is needed, emphasizes Gaggl - he describes the 600 wind turbines repeatedly mentioned by the FPÖ, which are to be erected, as "simply wrong": "This is how you can create abuse of direct democracy, this is how you can jeopardize the future of Carinthia."
Instead, according to SPÖ MP Scherwitzl, people should listen to each other: "The most important instrument of democracy is elections. Democracy also means listening to each other and letting each other have their say."
Darmann finds clear words: "We Freedom Party members will not be shut up!", he says, accompanied by applause from his party colleagues. He asks the SPÖ and ÖVP how they intend to explain in future why there are "wind turbines and industry" on the Carinthian mountains: "I will talk to my children about who destroyed these mountains, our identity. And that's called backbone!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.