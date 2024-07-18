Vorteilswelt
Already targeted in 2016

What Trump’s team knew about the assassin’s family

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 12:12

Donald Trump narrowly escaped death on Saturday evening when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crook shot at him with a semi-automatic rifle. Investigators assume that the weapon belongs to his father. He had - ironically - been listed by Trump's campaign team in 2016 as a gun enthusiast and "persuadable voter" ...

comment0 Kommentare

This was revealed by the British television station Channel 4 News. According to the report, Trump's campaign team created a database in 2016 with profiles of millions of voters in contested US states, the so-called swing states. The aim of the originally secret project by Trump supporters was to compile data to identify millions of gun owners and potential voters in the USA who could respond positively to the issue of gun rights in the run-up to the 2016 election campaign.

Targeted by Trump campaign as gun owners
As the broadcaster reports, the family of assassin Thomas Matthew Crook was also included in this extensive database. The profiles of the parents showed that they were highly likely to be gun owners and share "other gun-related lifestyle indicators", according to the report.

The father of the Trump assassin (pictured) was targeted by a Trump campaign as a gun enthusiast. (Bild: AP/Bethel Park School District)
The father of the Trump assassin (pictured) was targeted by a Trump campaign as a gun enthusiast.
(Bild: AP/Bethel Park School District)

In the database of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, which was leaked to Channel 4 News in 2020, 53-year-old Matthew Crooks and his wife Mary are listed as residents of a house in the Bethel Park neighborhood south of Pittsburgh. In Bethel Park, Crooks senior ranked in the top 20 of the "persuadable voter" division. His wife was listed as a "Democrat" but was considered open-minded on a pro-gun agenda.

According to FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek, the 20-year-old Crooks had used a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle to commit the crime. Investigators assume that the weapon belongs to Crooks' father. However, it is still unclear how his son obtained the rifle with which he fired at Trump.

Assassin was discovered early on
Meanwhile, new findings from the investigation into the assassination are increasing the pressure on the security forces. An hour before Crook fired at Trump, local security staff classified the assassin in the crowd as suspicious - a "young man who was behaving strangely", as the New York Times reported. The Secret Service, which protects Trump, had also been informed. But then the suspect's trail was lost, it is said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wilhelm Eder
