Rockfall near Spitz: Danube road B3 closed

A rockfall allegedly occurred between Spitz and Schwallenbach in the district of Krems on the northern bank of the Danube on Thursday morning. "As the B33 between Aggsbach-Dorf and Aggstein on the opposite bank is also closed, both connections between the Danube bridges at Melk and Mautern are not passable," the ÖAMTC reports. In many cases, it is only possible to take a very wide detour, they say.