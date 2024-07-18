Several injured
Hammer attack: Victims stable, pre-trial detention requested
Following the hammer attack by a 29-year-old in Vienna that left three people seriously injured, the public prosecutor's office has applied for the accused to be remanded in custody. According to the regional court, a decision is to be made on Thursday. A 51-year-old man, who was temporarily in mortal danger, could be transferred to a normal ward.
The man's condition is now stable, reports the Vienna Health Association. He is therefore out of danger, said a spokeswoman. The 51-year-old had suffered such massive injuries from the attack two days ago that the professional rescue team had to intubate and ventilate him on site.
The two other victims - a 43-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man - also remained in a stable condition, it was reported on Thursday.
Attacked the group with a hammer
The accused 29-year-old Serb had attacked the group with a hammer in Meiselstraße in the Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus district at around 0.10 a.m. on Tuesday, robbed them of two bags and then fled. Witnesses alerted the police. The officers arrested the suspect at the scene and seized the bags and the hammer.
When questioned by the police, the 29-year-old has so far refused to make any statement. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Western Branch, is now investigating the case.
