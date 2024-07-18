Due to storms
Operations on Carinthian lakes increase significantly
Carinthian water rescuers are particularly challenged in the summer months. However, it is often not the non-swimmers who trigger missions, but storms and internal emergencies. This is why the rescuers are once again showing how to behave correctly on the water.
The summer temperatures bring thousands of people to the Carinthian lakes. And that also means high season for the water rescue team's lifeguards. "We are mainly called out to storm operations," explains Daniel Fleischhacker from Carinthian Water Rescue. This is because when storms hit, the winds pick up strongly and there are high waves in the local waters. "Many swimmers then no longer make it ashore," says Fleischhacker in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. But medical emergencies are also a challenge for rescuers on the water.
High number of non-swimmers
"We don't have the classic non-swimmer missions that often," explains the water rescuer. This is despite the fact that the number of non-swimmers in Austria is very high. According to a study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV), 670,000 people cannot swim. And the reasons for this lie in their social background. "Our study clearly shows that the proportion of poor to mediocre swimmers is particularly high among people living in precarious income situations," says Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of Sports and Leisure Safety at the KFV.
Tips for safe swimming
- Use buoys: Buoyancy aids can save lives in the event of sudden emergencies in the water.
- Follow the swimming rules: The rules apply not only to children but also to adults and can be found in every public swimming pool.
- Don't overestimate your swimming ability: Breaks should be taken, especially on longer swimming trips.
- Never leave children unattended: Small children must always be within reach near bodies of water.
Swimming courses at many Carinthian lakes
The Austrian Road Safety Board and the water rescue service are therefore once again calling on the population to learn how to swim. "The water rescue service and numerous swimming clubs and schools regularly offer swimming courses for beginners and adults."
The Klagenfurt lido is also offering swimming courses to mark its centenary. Two swimming schools offer courses in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht not only for beginners, but also for advanced swimmers who want to improve their technique and fitness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.