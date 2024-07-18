Operations on Carinthian lakes increase significantly

High number of non-swimmers

"We don't have the classic non-swimmer missions that often," explains the water rescuer. This is despite the fact that the number of non-swimmers in Austria is very high. According to a study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV), 670,000 people cannot swim. And the reasons for this lie in their social background. "Our study clearly shows that the proportion of poor to mediocre swimmers is particularly high among people living in precarious income situations," says Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of Sports and Leisure Safety at the KFV.