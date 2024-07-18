Why he hesitated then
Rangnick probably already had a “crazy” Müller plan
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick had probably already thought about how he would like to proceed in the event of a move to Munich. According to reports in the German media, veteran Thomas Müller is said to have played a special role in the coach's plans. According to the report, the attacking player was to become Rangnick's "playing assistant coach".
A few days ago, Müller officially ended his career with the German national soccer team. At Bayern, however, he wants to fulfill his contract until 2025 and go on another title hunt. He now also knows who his new coach will be: Vincent Kompany.
However, before the Belgian signed in Munich, Bayern had a number of preferred candidates who ultimately turned them down. This also included ÖFB team boss Rangnick. It was a close decision at the time and, according to reports in the German media, the German had already given some thought to his working methods in Munich.
New details on Rangnick's rejection
Experienced Müller was to act as "player co-coach" and thus already be more involved in an external function. Whether "Radio Müller" would have played along with this plan remains questionable. Under Kompany, he is said to be a fixed player and mentor for his younger teammates.
Meanwhile, "kicker" reports that Rangnick's rejection is said to have been due to Bayern's offer. An obscure severance clause is said to have persuaded the coach to change his mind. The two-year contract was already ready to be signed. In the end, Rangnick stayed in Austria and experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions at the EURO. Now the focus is already on the World Cup qualifiers.
