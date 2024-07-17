After Southgate's exit
England: Sensational plan with Pep Guardiola?
Following the resignation of team boss Gareth Southgate, the whole of England is wondering: Who will lead the England national team to the 2026 World Cup? According to a report, there is a sensational plan with coaching icon Pep Guardiola.
According to the British newspaper "Indepent", the national soccer association FA wants to install the Manchester City coach as Southgate's successor. However, as Guardiola still has one year left on his contract with the Citizens and wants to fulfill it, the English want to install an interim coach for one year and then bring the Spaniard on board in the summer of 2025.
U21 coach as an interim solution?
According to the Independent, England's FA is considering U21 coach Lee Carsley as an interim solution. British media recently reported that Guardiola wants to leave Manchester City next year. The former Barcelona and Bayern coach also said in an ESPN interview several months ago that he would "love to coach a national team at a World Cup or European Championship".
Although he does not know when this will happen, "I would love to have the experience", Guardiola said. Leading the England team to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico could certainly have its appeal for the ambitious Spaniard ...
