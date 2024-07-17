Despite high polls
First place for FPÖ not fixed: “ÖVP like Real Madrid”
The Austrian population is currently not very interested in political wrangling. "Many people don't want to hear or see anything from politics. In my opinion, many parties are currently doing this wrong," says political expert and opinion researcher from IFDD, Christoph Haselmayer, in the krone.tv talk. In addition, the first place for the FPÖ is not yet cemented, despite the high polls.
The only ones who currently understand this are the Freedom Party, says Haselmayer: "The FPÖ is currently doing nothing. That's the best you can do." The other parties are putting forward much more content, "but in the end, even now in the summer, it's not getting through at all." The intensive election campaign will begin in four to five weeks anyway. "That's when it will play a role again. That's when people will start to think about it again."
Nervousness increases
Too much campaigning can also be negative. "I think you have to do it with moderation and purpose. In the summer, people don't want to hear anything about politics, don't want to see anything. Now, of course, the FPÖ is in a more comfortable position, because they are stable in first place in the polls." They are having an easier time here than the SPÖ, for example, which is actually losing its grip on first place. Accordingly, the nervousness of the respective parties is increasing.
However, according to Haselmayer, the FPÖ is not yet cemented in first place. "The ÖVP is something like Real Madrid." Of course, the People's Party will lose ten or twelve percentage points. "You can play badly for 85 minutes, but still score two goals in five minutes." Why? Because the ÖVP is the mayoral party with the most local councillors in Austria. Mobilization can make a big difference here.
You can see further analysis in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.