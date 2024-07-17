Little researchers at kindergartens and schools

Projects in a wide variety of areas

From kindergarten to secondary school, 124 projects were supported with the money - many were interdisciplinary and dealt with a wide variety of topics. A kindergarten in Landeck, for example, photographed nature with the children, while another kindergarten in Innsbruck recorded a radio play "by children for children" with the little ones. At a secondary school in Telf, young people learned how to record and edit a podcast, and at a grammar school in St. Johann, pupils researched where we encounter radioactivity in everyday life.