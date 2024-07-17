Promoting MINT subjects
Little researchers at kindergartens and schools
In the past school year, STEM funding vouchers helped Tyrol's educational institutions to set up projects in the fields of math, IT, science and technology. Due to the high demand, the funding is to be continued in the coming school year.
The STEM area, which will play a major role in the professional world of tomorrow, is made up of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology. To ensure that children and young people get to grips with these topics at an early age, the province of Tyrol has introduced the MINT support vouchers together with the Chamber of Labor, the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Austrian Industries.
These vouchers can be used by kindergartens and compulsory schools to buy materials, pay external speakers, take advantage of extracurricular activities or cover the costs of excursions. The state provided around 100,000 euros for this purpose. The demand was so great that the tender, which was actually scheduled for the entire school year, was closed in January.
We are continuing our efforts to promote the talents of tomorrow. Perhaps one or two of them will turn into a career.
Barbara Thaler, Präsidentin der WK Tirol
Projects in a wide variety of areas
From kindergarten to secondary school, 124 projects were supported with the money - many were interdisciplinary and dealt with a wide variety of topics. A kindergarten in Landeck, for example, photographed nature with the children, while another kindergarten in Innsbruck recorded a radio play "by children for children" with the little ones. At a secondary school in Telf, young people learned how to record and edit a podcast, and at a grammar school in St. Johann, pupils researched where we encounter radioactivity in everyday life.
Many institutions also used the vouchers to set up research corners where the youngsters can experiment and learn in a fun way.
Due to the high demand, the STEM funding vouchers will be offered again in October 2024, according to the state.
The check can be applied for three times per educational institution and school year. Further information: www.mint-tirol.at
