Our moors: the underestimated climate protectors

"Bogs were a nuisance and a nuisance"

In recent years, however, the Kainischmoor has lost some of its diversity. People used to think that a moor was useless. "It was annoying and troublesome and what was left was cultivated." The moors were allowed to dry out. Ditches were dug to allow the water to drain away, and the meadows were and still are drained in this way. People then extracted the peat and used it for burning. Today, peat is still sold as potting soil.