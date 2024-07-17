Vorteilswelt
Ex-Salzburger in focus

“Jackie Chan”: New uproar after racism scandal

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 11:13

After ex-Salzburg striker Hee-Chan Hwang was allegedly racially insulted during a test match between his Wolverhampton Wanderers and Serie A promotion contenders Como, the case has now entered the next round. With their statement in which they defended their player for his "Jackie Chan" statement, the Northern Italians have caused new anger for Hwang and Wolves. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hee-Chan Hwang are currently stunned by Como's official statement. The northern Italian club is referring to the incidents in a test match between the two clubs in Marbella, which degenerated after accusations of racism and a scuffle.

Ex-Salzburg player Hwang complained in the 68th minute that he had been racially insulted by his opponent. His team-mates rushed over and a scuffle ensued. Wolves striker Daniel Podence could no longer control his emotions and punched the unnamed Como defender. The game was then played out, but the English club announced that it would take further action over the racism scandal.

Statement causes new turmoil
Como subsequently felt compelled to issue a statement, but it was different to what the English club had expected. The Serie A club complained that the scene had been "blown out of proportion": "Our player did not say anything derogatory to our club. We are disappointed that the reaction of certain Wolves players has led to the incident being blown out of proportion." 

Club officials had spoken to the player and found out his side of the story. "He has told us that the comment he made to his fellow defender was: 'Ignore him, he thinks he's Jackie Chan'. After speaking at length with our player, we are confident that this was a reference to the player's name and the constant references to 'Channy' by his own teammates on the pitch," the club explained.

No punishment for Podence
Statements that leave the British and Hwang in disbelief, as the Sun reports. Wolves want to continue to take the official route and lodge a formal complaint with UEFA and the Italian FA. They are also convinced that Como's statement is an admission: "It seems clear that they called him Jackie Chan. We don't know what the context was. But that's what Hwang considers racist. His opponent was basically implying that all Asians look the same," explained a spokesperson for the club.

There is to be a meeting with Wolverhampton officials and FA officials this week to discuss the incidents. Meanwhile, the club will not impose any disciplinary action or fines on Podence for his assault. 

