“Jackie Chan”: New uproar after racism scandal

No punishment for Podence

Statements that leave the British and Hwang in disbelief, as the Sun reports. Wolves want to continue to take the official route and lodge a formal complaint with UEFA and the Italian FA. They are also convinced that Como's statement is an admission: "It seems clear that they called him Jackie Chan. We don't know what the context was. But that's what Hwang considers racist. His opponent was basically implying that all Asians look the same," explained a spokesperson for the club.