Vila Vita Pannonia

Red-white-red EM heroes can recharge their batteries

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 10:54

The ÖFB is delighted with the thank-you from its sponsor partner. The invitation to the Vila Vita Pannonia was very well received. The partnership with Burgenland is a source of pride.

comment0 Kommentare

The life of a professional footballer can be hard and nerve-wracking. What could be better than taking a little break from everyday life with the family on the green pitch and unwinding in a wild and romantic natural idyll? This is the question for Austria's EURO heroes.

Invitation for EM squad 
As reported, Burgenland - a partner of the ÖFB for more than 27 years - has invited the red-white-red European Championship squad to a relaxing stay at the Vila Vita Pannonia. This applies to everyone - from David Alaba to coach Ralf Rangnick and the equipment manager - who contributed to the outstanding sporting performances at the European Championships.

Zitat Icon

Our national team, all support staff and helpers fully deserve this thank you.

Tourismus-Geschäftsführer Didi Tunkel

Delighted about the invitation
This gesture of solidarity goes down well with the players. "We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Burgenland Tourism. We are all the more delighted to have been invited to the 'sunny side of Austria'," says ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer. On behalf of the whole team, he would like to express his sincere thanks for the support.

Great response
The interest in a time-out in the fall is great. However, the guest list with all the names will not be complete until all the players are back from vacation and the new season begins.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
