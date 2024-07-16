EM qualifying final
No chance! Austria lose 0:4 in Germany
Austria's women's national team failed to score at the end of the group stage of the European Championship qualifiers!
The ÖFB selection had no chance against Pool A4 winners Germany in a 4-0 (0-2) defeat in Hanover on Tuesday. The fifth head-to-head clash with the two-time world champions and eight-time European champions also failed to produce any tangible results, leaving the third-placed team in the table with just seven points from six qualifying matches.
The team must now try to secure their ticket to the 2025 European Championship finals in Switzerland in the play-off in the fall. The first round will be played between October 23 and 29, with the ÖFB team facing one of the five group winners or one of the three best runners-up in the third-highest division, League C. The decisive second round will follow between November 27 and December 3. The draw will take place next Friday (1 p.m.) in Nyon.
There was no sign of the kind of resistance seen in the 2022 European Championship quarter-finals
Klara Bühl (11th, 93rd), Jule Brand (39th) and Lea Schüller (53rd) scored for Germany in the successful Olympic dress rehearsal in front of 43,953 spectators. There should have been a fifth goal, as a save by Barbara Dunst from a header by Sjoeke Nüsken was well off the line (91'). It was unfortunate for Germany that Lena Oberdorf was ruled out with a right knee injury. The visitors were too harmless in attack and made too many individual mistakes in defense. This time there was no sign of the kind of resistance seen in the 2022 European Championship quarter-final (0:2) or the 2:3 qualifying opener in Linz at the start of April.
ÖFB team boss Irene Fuhrmann did not change her starting line-up compared to the 3-1 win over Poland in Altach on Friday. Four Germany legionnaires were in action from the start. The ÖFB squad got off to a bold start and got into a good position to score. Verena Hanshaw shot too weakly from the sixteen (5'). The home side also missed their first chance through Giulia Gwinn (10), but were then extremely efficient.
The ball was repeatedly lost far too quickly
After a Brand cross, Hanshaw was too hesitant in a tackle with Schüller in the middle and the ball luckily ended up with Bühl, who reacted the quickest and shot in coldly. It was the Bayern striker's 24th goal in her 52nd international match. The ÖFB defense was also not quite ready for the second goal. Hanshaw misjudged a Berger clearance and jumped past the ball, Brand grabbed it, moved towards the penalty area, Virginia Kirchberger did not get into the duel and the shot into the far corner was just right. When Austria had the ball, it was repeatedly lost far too quickly.
At the break, Fuhrmann brought on fresh forces in the form of Annabel Schasching (for Sarah Puntigam) and Laura Feiersinger (for Marie-Therese Höbinger), but there was no new impetus going forward. Kirchberger and Co. looked unsettled at the back and gave the hosts far too much space. Schüller botched a hundred percent chance (49') and also hit the crossbar (50'). Chance number 3 was not to be missed by the partner of sailor Lara Vadlau. Celina Degen lost the ball in the build-up play, Elisa Senß profited and Schüller pushed her cross over the line from close range.
Germany a different team to Poland
Goal number 4 almost followed, Zinsberger and then Kirchberger saved at the highest level from a Bühl double chance (55'). In stoppage time, luck was added to the mix with a Dunst save, so this time the lack of VAR was a good thing. Almost immediately afterwards, however, Bühl completed her brace. Fuhrmann's fears that Germany would be a different side to Poland proved to be true for the team, who were without the injured Bayern duo of Sarah Zadrazil and Katharina Naschenweng. Only the record European champions and world number four, who showed a clear reaction after the 3-0 defeat in Iceland, were able to recharge their batteries in the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.