No chance! Austria lose 0:4 in Germany

Klara Bühl (11th, 93rd), Jule Brand (39th) and Lea Schüller (53rd) scored for Germany in the successful Olympic dress rehearsal in front of 43,953 spectators. There should have been a fifth goal, as a save by Barbara Dunst from a header by Sjoeke Nüsken was well off the line (91'). It was unfortunate for Germany that Lena Oberdorf was ruled out with a right knee injury. The visitors were too harmless in attack and made too many individual mistakes in defense. This time there was no sign of the kind of resistance seen in the 2022 European Championship quarter-final (0:2) or the 2:3 qualifying opener in Linz at the start of April.