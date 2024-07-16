In a generational duel
Nadal gives son of legend Borg no chance
The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal gave Leo Borg, the son of tennis legend Björn Borg, no chance in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Båstad!
The 38-year-old Spaniard defeated the 17 years younger Swede in his first singles match since the end of May 6:3, 6:4. In the round of 16, Nadal will now face the British number 5 seed Cameron Norrie.
Olympic tennis competitions in Nadal's living room
After his return to the clay court season, Nadal had decided to forgo the Major grass tournament in Wimbledon and prepare optimally for the Olympic Games on clay in Sweden. The two-time Olympic champion will compete in both the singles and doubles in Paris alongside his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. The tennis competitions will take place in Nadal's living room, the Roland Garros facility, where he has triumphed 14 times.
In set 1 of today's duel, the Spaniard, who is currently ranked 261st in the world and therefore 200 places above Borg, managed a break for 3:1. On his own serve, however, the 38-year-old did not concede a single break point and won the first round with ease. In the second set, an early break was enough for Nadal to clinch an unchallenged victory against the son of the eleven-time Major winner. Nadal had already survived the 1st round the day before in the doubles with the Norwegian Casper Ruud.
