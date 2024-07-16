Nadal gives son of legend Borg no chance

In set 1 of today's duel, the Spaniard, who is currently ranked 261st in the world and therefore 200 places above Borg, managed a break for 3:1. On his own serve, however, the 38-year-old did not concede a single break point and won the first round with ease. In the second set, an early break was enough for Nadal to clinch an unchallenged victory against the son of the eleven-time Major winner. Nadal had already survived the 1st round the day before in the doubles with the Norwegian Casper Ruud.