The new Audi A4 is now called the A5 – and this is what it can do

The tension among those responsible for design, technology and marketing at Audi is palpable. How will the new mid-size model be received, can it continue the 30-year success story of the A4? A look at the register of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) shows just how important the model series is: according to this, exactly 20,525 A4s were newly registered in the first half of 2024, significantly more than the next best-selling A3 (17,087) and Q3 (11,615). The conditions for a continuation of the leading role are certainly good. For one thing, the newcomer looks pretty smart, both as a saloon and as an estate called Avant. And secondly, the freshest technology from the Group's shelves, such as the new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) combustion platform and a number of interesting premieres, can be found under the shapely body.