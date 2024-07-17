Only with combustion engine
The new Audi A4 is now called the A5 – and this is what it can do
The Audi A4 is getting on in years and is due for a replacement - and a name change to boot. The bestseller in Ingolstadt's model mix will be called the A5 in future. The higher number after the A also means higher prices.
A bit of clarity right at the start: the fact that the model series now bears the name of the previous coupé version has to do with an internal Audi restructuring. In future, the electric models will be identified by even numbers and the combustion models by odd numbers. Designations such as 35, 40 or 45, which many customers find confusing, will be dropped. Which version of the A5 family it is will no longer be shown at the rear, but on the B-pillar.
The tension among those responsible for design, technology and marketing at Audi is palpable. How will the new mid-size model be received, can it continue the 30-year success story of the A4? A look at the register of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) shows just how important the model series is: according to this, exactly 20,525 A4s were newly registered in the first half of 2024, significantly more than the next best-selling A3 (17,087) and Q3 (11,615). The conditions for a continuation of the leading role are certainly good. For one thing, the newcomer looks pretty smart, both as a saloon and as an estate called Avant. And secondly, the freshest technology from the Group's shelves, such as the new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) combustion platform and a number of interesting premieres, can be found under the shapely body.
The design of the A5, which is produced in Neckarsulm, has been further developed in an evolutionary way; the appearance is fresh, confident, dynamic and elegant and does away with adolescent muscle games. According to Audi, the interplay of the proportions of the hood, roof structure and rear section is intended to "make technology visible", from the wide and flatter Singleframe to the three-dimensionally modeled air curtains and the different tailpipe trims depending on the engine. In addition, the saloon, which traditionally stands in the shadow of the Avant, has a genuine Audi innovation on board: access to the slightly larger trunk in the A5 is made possible by a large hatch, as in hatchback models. The body has also grown. Both versions are now 6.7 centimetres longer at 4.83 meters, with a wheelbase of 2.9 meters.
This provides plenty of space in the interior, where the new look continues. Elegantly curved lines emphasize the width and frame the front passengers. Materials that are pleasant to touch and look at meet the "digital stage" already installed in the new Q6 e-tron with the curved panoramic display consisting of an 11.9-inch central instrument and 14.4-inch touchscreen. There is also the optional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger and a new, configurable head-up display. Thanks to the link to ChatGPT, online knowledge comes into the vehicle.
The standard equipment has been expanded in details, such as the navigation system, the electrically opening and closing trunk lid and the telephone tray with inductive charging function. If you want more, you can choose between the basic, advanced and S line exterior versions or go straight for the S model. In addition to countless customization options, Audi also offers the three packages Tech (full LED headlights, 3-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi MMI plus), Tech plus (Matrix LED headlights, front passenger display, comfort package plus) or Tech pro (digital OLED rear lights, steering wheel heating, heated front and rear seats, adaptive damper control). There are also wheels in sizes from 17 to 20 inches.
Audi has once again significantly expanded the lighting and especially the OLED technology for the A5. For example, the digital light signatures for the three-dimensional headlights and rear lights can be changed at the touch of a button. In one of eight configurations, a new image is compiled from the 364 segments at the rear several times per second, creating an unusual kaleidoscope effect - those driving behind will be amazed. In addition to proximity detection, which was already possible in the past, the rear lighting, which extends across the entire width of the vehicle, now also has new safety functions. For example, following traffic can be warned of dangerous situations by means of warning triangles.
The range of assistance systems has been extended. For example, the rear parking aid, lane departure warning or the attention and drowsiness assistant are standard. Options include adaptive cruise assist plus, which uses swarm data from other vehicles calculated in the cloud, active front assist, which includes front emergency brake assist, swerve assist, turn assist and front cross traffic assist, as well as traffic sign-based cruise control.
Audi makes no secret of the fact that the A5 will also be available with plug-in drive in the second stage. However, in addition to a conventional two-liter TFSI engine with a choice of 150 hp or 204 hp, there will initially only be two new mild hybrids. One is the two-liter TDI, also with 204 hp, with a 48-volt electrical system and drive train generator (TSG). The latter contributes up to 18 kW/24 hp to the drive and is able to fill the battery in the rear with an output of up to 25 kW during deceleration. Audi promises significantly shorter reaction times when starting off and fuel savings of up to 0.74 l/100 km. The diesel consumption figures according to the WLTP standard: 4.7 - 5.6 l/100 km. The more powerful two-liter petrol engine and the TDI are both available with optional all-wheel drive.
The third in the group, the three-liter V6 TFSI from the S5, cannot keep up with the consumption values due to its design, but the new MHEV technology should also lead to noticeably more restrained drinking habits. In figures: The unit with an output of 367 hp swallows 7.4 - 7.9 l/100 km according to the standard. As with the other drive systems, power is now sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox. A quattro sports differential with torque vectoring and an adjustable all-wheel drive clutch are fitted as standard, which, according to the manufacturer, should ensure "lateral dynamics at the highest level".
How much will the fun cost? Audi is not yet revealing all the details. In any case, the start of ordering is imminent and the first deliveries are scheduled to start in November. The entry-level saloon price (TFSI 110 kW/150 PS) in Germany is 45,200 euros, previously it started at 41,800 euros. Prices for Austria will not be announced until the start of ordering. (SPX)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
