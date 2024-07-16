Salzburg AG
Feed-in bonus for PV systems until January 2025
Salzburg AG has developed a new bonus system for owners of PV systems and wants to reward customers with high self-consumption. Until the end of January 2025, feeders will receive a bonus on every kilowatt hour provided.
Customers of Salzburg AG who have a photovoltaic system can now apply for a special feed-in tariff. For the first 1000 kilowatt hours (kWh) fed into the grid, there is a bonus of ten cents per kWh. For the next 2500 kWh there is seven cents. Each additional kWh is remunerated at the usual rate of four cents.
135 euros more for the first 3500 kilowatt hours
So for the first 3500 kWh fed into the grid, you get 275 euros instead of 140 euros net. Salzburg AG says: "Photovoltaics pays off, especially if as much of the electricity produced as possible is consumed. We are taking this into account and are therefore introducing the tariff with this special bonus." PV systems would primarily be used for self-consumption. The bonus is intended to strengthen this.
The "special bonus" is limited until January 31, 2025 and applies up to a system size of 50 kilowatts peak (kWp). To put this into perspective: a system with five kilowatts peak requires an area of around 25 square meters and can generate around 5000 kilowatt hours per year.
