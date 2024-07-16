Feed-in bonus for PV systems until January 2025

135 euros more for the first 3500 kilowatt hours

So for the first 3500 kWh fed into the grid, you get 275 euros instead of 140 euros net. Salzburg AG says: "Photovoltaics pays off, especially if as much of the electricity produced as possible is consumed. We are taking this into account and are therefore introducing the tariff with this special bonus." PV systems would primarily be used for self-consumption. The bonus is intended to strengthen this.