After tragedy, the path to the Olympics opened up

"If it wasn't for my girlfriend Kathrin and son Tobias, I wouldn't be riding anymore!" admits Gerfried Puck (51) from Görtschitztal shortly before his career highlight, his first start in the show jumping competition at the Olympic Games in Paris on August 1st. "They encouraged me, gave me positive words of encouragement - and kicked me in the butt a bit. Then I got fully back into equestrian sport."