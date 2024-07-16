17 years in prison
Ex-girlfriend’s new lover’s stomach slashed open
A bloody knife attack by a 42-year-old man on his ex-girlfriend's new lover in Traismauer, Lower Austria, at the beginning of the year has now ended in a guilty verdict for attempted murder. The perpetrator must serve 17 years behind bars.
"Just let me die!" These supposedly last words of a 25-year-old man were preceded by a fierce fight for survival in an apartment in Traismauer on January 10. The victim was critically injured and still suffers from the consequences of the bloody attack to this day. He almost paid for his new love with his life. The ex-boyfriend of his beloved was a thorn in his side.
Lovers in fear and terror
For months, the ex terrorized the 26-year-old with angry messages, insults and death threats. The 42-year-old slashed her tires and cut up her clothes. Until the situation culminated in the ice-cold attempted murder: armed with a knife, the ex used a key (which he still secretly possessed) to gain access to their former shared apartment in the district of St. Pölten.
"We heard footsteps outside the door," says the later victim. Then everything happened very quickly: "The first thing I saw was the blade," recalls the 25-year-old. Only then did he realize the knife in the attacker's raised hand. In a blind rage and "fueled" by a blood alcohol level of 1.6, the 42-year-old stabbed his young adversary several times. What followed was a fierce fight to the death.
Severe trauma suffered
The 25-year-old suffered massive stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and back. The perpetrator himself was also injured due to the fierce resistance. Until the attacker finally slashed his stomach with the 17-centimeter-long blade of the knife. "He still didn't stop stabbing me, I was terrified," explains the traumatized victim.
The woman managed to escape from the apartment unnoticed to a neighbor and call the emergency services. Just in time, because her loved one was fighting for his life a few doors down. When the emergency services stormed the apartment, they were met with a scene of horror.
A photo of the crime scene shows the full extent of the bloody massacre. Relatives present in the courtroom can no longer contain their emotions at the sight. Both men were taken to hospital.
17 years in prison for ex-boyfriend
The 25-year-old underwent emergency surgery immediately and was subsequently in intensive care for five days. To this day, a 25-centimeter-long scar on his stomach reminds him of the terrible attack. The wounds on his soul will never heal.
"I didn't want to kill him. I just wanted him to disappear," the accused justifies himself. In view of eight life-threatening stabs and an abdominal opening, not only the public prosecutor's office found this not very credible. The 42-year-old was therefore sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempted murder - the sentence is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
