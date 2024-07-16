Automatically saved design

For a good cause
Gmünd: The Pietschnigg and Jury bakeries sold a unique Lodron pretzel to support a school.
Master bakers Florian Jury and Christoph Pietschnigg have a special pretzel in their range. "It is intended to represent the shape of the intertwined tail of Lodron's heraldic animal - the lion," they explain. And there is a reason for this.
The coat of arms, which was originally designed in Salzburg, can be found several times in Gmünd - especially on the grounds of Lodron Castle, where the new secondary school is located. In keeping with this, the pupils put on the musical "Pretzel Riddle".
As reported, donations were needed for this. "Without this money and without the help of well-known Carinthians such as Armin Assinger, we would not have been able to organize this event, which is almost impossible for a school to finance," says music teacher Thomas Eggeler. "We want to offer children lessons and technical conditions that they will find in their future lives. This requires materials such as a stage, instruments and a recording studio."
And so the bakers Jury and Pietschnigg also pitched in and collected 20 cents for the school for every pretzel sold. They raised a total of 1000 euros, which they were able to hand over to principal Michael Persterer. And because the unique salted pretzel has sold so well, it will remain in the range. "It also has a historical background and represents our town, so to speak."
