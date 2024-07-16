Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For a good cause

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 17:45

Gmünd: The Pietschnigg and Jury bakeries sold a unique Lodron pretzel to support a school.

comment0 Kommentare

Master bakers Florian Jury and Christoph Pietschnigg have a special pretzel in their range. "It is intended to represent the shape of the intertwined tail of Lodron's heraldic animal - the lion," they explain. And there is a reason for this.

The coat of arms, which was originally designed in Salzburg, can be found several times in Gmünd - especially on the grounds of Lodron Castle, where the new secondary school is located. In keeping with this, the pupils put on the musical "Pretzel Riddle".

Jury and Pietschnigg presented NMS Gmünd with 1000 euros for their project. The money came from pretzel sales. (Bild: Aschbacher)
Jury and Pietschnigg presented NMS Gmünd with 1000 euros for their project. The money came from pretzel sales.
(Bild: Aschbacher)
(Bild: Aschbacher)
(Bild: Aschbacher)

As reported, donations were needed for this. "Without this money and without the help of well-known Carinthians such as Armin Assinger, we would not have been able to organize this event, which is almost impossible for a school to finance," says music teacher Thomas Eggeler. "We want to offer children lessons and technical conditions that they will find in their future lives. This requires materials such as a stage, instruments and a recording studio."

And so the bakers Jury and Pietschnigg also pitched in and collected 20 cents for the school for every pretzel sold. They raised a total of 1000 euros, which they were able to hand over to principal Michael Persterer. And because the unique salted pretzel has sold so well, it will remain in the range. "It also has a historical background and represents our town, so to speak."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf