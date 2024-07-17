Million-euro project
Protest instead of topping-out ceremony on parking deck construction site
The construction of the new south parking deck in Baden is causing a stir. Three opposition parties are accusing the city government of wasting money: "Too many additional cost items!"
Even when the demolition of the old parking deck in the south of the spa town was imminent just under a year ago, the opposition was united against the project. Even then, the SPÖ, Wir Badener and the Freedom Party were certain that renovation would not only be sufficient, but also more cost-effective.
"Costs of 10 million"
Now the new building has reached the roofing stage. And Gottfried Forsthuber (FPÖ) emphasizes: "But there is nothing to celebrate!" Together with Markus Riedmayer (SPÖ), Jowi Trenner (Wir Badener) and other supporters, he protested in front of the construction site against the "waste of money by the black-green city government". The opposition representatives assume that the costs for the project will add up to 10 million euros: Too many cost items were not taken into account in the tender and were therefore only added later, says Forsthuber: "The barrier system, the toilet or the necessary relocation of a transformer." In addition, a public survey showed that a large proportion of the population also considered the new parking deck to be a "false priority".
Project discussed "in detail"
Even after the protests a year ago, all accusations were rejected by the town hall. At the time, it was said that all data on the project had been presented and a "detailed mobility debate" had been held.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.