Protest instead of topping-out ceremony on parking deck construction site

"Costs of 10 million"

Now the new building has reached the roofing stage. And Gottfried Forsthuber (FPÖ) emphasizes: "But there is nothing to celebrate!" Together with Markus Riedmayer (SPÖ), Jowi Trenner (Wir Badener) and other supporters, he protested in front of the construction site against the "waste of money by the black-green city government". The opposition representatives assume that the costs for the project will add up to 10 million euros: Too many cost items were not taken into account in the tender and were therefore only added later, says Forsthuber: "The barrier system, the toilet or the necessary relocation of a transformer." In addition, a public survey showed that a large proportion of the population also considered the new parking deck to be a "false priority".