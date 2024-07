Ralf Rangnick is looking for Austria’s stars of the future

"We want to show the country's most talented players what is important in the national team, we want to encourage and challenge them so that they are best prepared for future tasks," Rangnick explained in an ÖFB statement on Tuesday. "Especially when we see that the amount of playing time for young Austrian players in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 is continuously decreasing, we have to place even more emphasis on the development of our talents so that they are prepared for professional soccer in the best possible way."