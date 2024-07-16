Gewessler's coup
Ministry wants Vorarlberg to bury S18
As the APA reports, citing a working agreement that has not yet been finalized, the Climate Protection Ministry of Federal Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) wants to persuade the state of Vorarlberg to abandon the S18 expressway project.
In accordance with the working agreement, the ministry is proposing to the state and Asfinag that the route of the S18 be removed from the Federal Roads Act. Instead, congestion is to be relieved via lower-ranking roads, with the federal government bearing the entire cost. The argument is that a lower-ranking solution would entail fewer approval risks and that a gradual implementation could relieve the traffic-plagued municipalities more quickly. However, talks with the state of Vorarlberg have not yet taken place. "This is a working paper that has not yet been finalized," said the ministry. However, there must be "better solutions than a highway through a nature reserve and the separation of residential and recreational areas".
How should this development be assessed? Firstly, we should keep our heads down. As is well known, elections will be held in the fall in both the federal and state governments. In this respect, the "work in progress" can certainly be seen as Gewessler's support for his Green party colleagues in the federal state. The content itself is not surprising either, as the minister's reservations about the expressway project have been known for a long time - and are also shared by many in Vorarlberg. In a referendum, for example, the people of Lustenau voted by a large majority against the current plans to bypass the market town.
In view of the upcoming elections, the ministry's statement that no talks have yet been held with the state of Vorarlberg seems like a joke. Or does anyone really believe that a solution can be found for a project that has been the subject of heated debate for decades, now of all times during the hot election campaign phase? Apart from the fact that the balance of power is likely to be different after the elections anyway. Moreover, it would be tantamount to a declaration of political bankruptcy if Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP), who would prefer to see the S18 implemented sooner rather than later, were to make a U-turn now.
On the other hand, does anyone still seriously believe that the S18 will ever be implemented in its current form? Even in an ideal scenario, it would not be completed until 2040...
The S18 expressway project
The planned Lake Constance expressway S18 is an approximately 8.5-kilometre-long bypass around Lustenau, starting from the Dornbirn-West freeway junction to St. Margrethen in Switzerland (canton of St. Gallen) and costing around two billion euros - this would also create a high-level link between the two freeway systems in Switzerland and Austria. The S18 would have a relief effect above all for Lustenau, but also for the Lake Constance communities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.