Ministry wants Vorarlberg to bury S18

In view of the upcoming elections, the ministry's statement that no talks have yet been held with the state of Vorarlberg seems like a joke. Or does anyone really believe that a solution can be found for a project that has been the subject of heated debate for decades, now of all times during the hot election campaign phase? Apart from the fact that the balance of power is likely to be different after the elections anyway. Moreover, it would be tantamount to a declaration of political bankruptcy if Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP), who would prefer to see the S18 implemented sooner rather than later, were to make a U-turn now.