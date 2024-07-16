Doherty signed divorce papers day before death

Long illness led to break-up

Doherty had said yes to Iswarienko in 2011 - it was her third marriage after Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salmon. Her husband stood by her when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and also when her fatal illness returned. However, the long illness with all its setbacks led to a break-up and Doherty filing for divorce in April 2023. She demanded alimony from Iswarienko as she was no longer working and had hardly any income due to her cancer treatment.