She had suspected it
Doherty signed divorce papers day before death
She must have known her death was imminent. After the end of her eleven-year marriage in April 2023, Shannen Doherty fought fiercely to get financial support from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko.
In court documents, she even accused the photographer of delaying the proceedings - "because he's waiting for me to die and then he won't have to pay anything."
Now it turns out that the former "Beverly Hills 90210" beauty had granted the divorce on July 12 and renounced any financial support "forever". One day later, the 53-year-old was dead.
Long illness led to break-up
Doherty had said yes to Iswarienko in 2011 - it was her third marriage after Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salmon. Her husband stood by her when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and also when her fatal illness returned. However, the long illness with all its setbacks led to a break-up and Doherty filing for divorce in April 2023. She demanded alimony from Iswarienko as she was no longer working and had hardly any income due to her cancer treatment.
Dispute over alimony
According to the court documents published by People, Doherty then made serious accusations against the 49-year-old in June 2024: "It is simply not right that Kurt is allowed to delay our divorce any longer. He hopes I'll die before he's forced to pay me alimony. He's just getting on with his life while shirking his responsibility to his dying wife, to whom he was married for eleven years."
Finalized on the day of death
Iswarienko's lawyer Katherine Heersema shot back that Doherty had refused to accept a settlement deal in October 2023: "Kurt is not waiting for Shannen to die, he wants what's best for her and for them both to move on to their next chapter in life."
According to People, Doherty did sign the out-of-court settlement, in which she "with full knowledge forever waived the right to alimony". Iswarienko then signed the same document on July 13 - by which time Doherty was already dead.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.