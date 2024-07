Defender for Dornbirn – ex-Altach player saw red

Ex-Altach player sent off in test match

This also makes it clear that former Altach player Eleni Rittmann is not an issue in the trade fair city. The 23-year-old Swiss player had "auditioned" in Dornbirn after her contract was terminated at Rheindorf and was shown a yellow card in a test against a US college team. "Eleni is not a bad kicker, but you can just tell that she was injured for a year," said Stocker.