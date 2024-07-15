Hot sex confession
Lily Allen’s “intense” first time with Harbour
Lily Allen has spilled the beans that her now-husband David Harbour got her so hot during a theater performance that she practically dragged him out of the theater and into the next bed to have sex with him for the first time. What did he do?
According to the singer, Harbour only stroked her hand. But with such an "intense" technique, as if he was already having sex with her.
The 39-year-old told her best friend Miquita Oliver in her podcast "Miss Me?" that they had been on a few dinner dates before that and went to the theater to see the play "The Lehman Trilogy" on their third date. "It was also really difficult to get tickets for this play. And then we went - and the rest is history."
"It's like he's holding my hand..."
Allen: "It's a very long play, it's in three parts, there are two intermissions. I think it was in the first part of the play, the first third, when he just grabbed my hand and started stroking it - almost like he was f***ing it with his hand or something," Lily Allen candidly revealed.
She gushed: "It was the most intense thing ever." He then whispered in her ear: "Shall we get out of here?"
Never experienced before
She added: "It was very intense. I hadn't experienced that before. It's not very British, but on the third date he literally grabbed my hand and started stroking me. And it was in an environment where I couldn't say anything. I was like, 'oh god'. It was hot."
Allen and Harbour got together in 2019 and have been married since September 2020.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.