Killing of 42 women
Bodies on garbage dump in Kenya: man confesses to murders
Following the discovery of several mutilated women's bodies on a garbage dump in Kenya, the police have arrested a suspect.
During interrogation, he confessed to killing 42 women, the police announced in Nairobi on Monday. The discovery of the mutilated bodies on a garbage dump in the capital caused horror beyond Kenya at the weekend.
Homicide investigators and forensic experts are trying to establish the identity of the dead. According to initial police findings, the victims were killed around two weeks ago. The place where the bodies were found is close to a police station. The background to the murders is still unclear.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigation stated that preliminary investigations indicate that all the victims were killed in the same way. The search for human remains at the garbage dump was witnessed by an angry crowd.
Were police involved in the deaths?
The watchdog will conduct "preliminary investigations independent of the police investigations to establish whether the police were involved in the deaths or failed to prevent them," the police watchdog IPOA said after the discovery of the mutilated bodies in a dumpsite at an abandoned quarry in Mukuru in the south of the capital.
"The bodies, wrapped in plastic bags and secured with nylon ropes, showed visible signs of torture and mutilation," the IPOA stated. It added that the site where the bodies were found was less than a hundred meters from a police station. Kenyan police have been under close scrutiny since dozens of people were killed in anti-government protests last month.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
