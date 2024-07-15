Vorteilswelt
"Died a hero"

Firefighter protected family during Trump assassination attempt

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 07:48

The spectator killed during former US President Donald Trump's election campaign appearance was a firefighter and family man. This was announced by the governor of Pennsylvania.

comment0 Kommentare

The spectator killed in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was Corey Comperatore, a father of two.

Corey Comperatore was 50 years old
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the death of the 50-year-old firefighter on Sunday.

Corey Comperatore (Bild: AP/The Associated Press)
Corey Comperatore
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian yesterday, Corey Comperatore," Shapiro said. "I just spoke with his wife and two children."

Daughter wrote on Facebook
Comperatore's daughter Allyson wrote on Facebook that "a real life superhero died" with her father. "He threw himself on the ground in front of my mom and I," while "shielding my body from the bullet that was coming at us."

Her father was "the best dad a girl could wish for", always helpful and a person who "made friends with everyone".

Zitat Icon

He threw himself on the ground in front of my mother and me, shielding my body from the bullet that was coming towards us.

Comperatores Tochter Allyson

Firefighter's sister mourns death
Earlier, Comperatore's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, mourned her brother's death on Facebook. "Trump's rally cost my brother his life," she wrote. "Hatred for one man took the life of the one we loved the most."

Zitat Icon

Hating one man took the life of the one we loved the most.

Dawn Comperatore Schafer

Flags at half-mast
Gov. Shapiro described the deceased as a churchgoer and firefighter who loved his fellow man, especially his family. Comperatore had protected his family and died "as a hero". The flags in the US state of Pennsylvania were to be flown at half-mast in his honor.

Killed man was a Trump supporter
The 50-year-old was a Trump supporter and had been looking forward to his rally in Butler, Shapiro said. On X, Comperatore had responded to the question of what he was planning to do this weekend with the words: "Event with Trump! Butler, in Pennsylvania." It was his last message on the online service.

Corey Comperatore is the victim of Trump assassin Thomas Crooks. He is said to have thrown himself protectively on his family. (Bild: Screenshot/GoFundMe)
Corey Comperatore is the victim of Trump assassin Thomas Crooks. He is said to have thrown himself protectively on his family.
(Bild: Screenshot/GoFundMe)

Trump was very lucky
Shots were fired at the ex-president at the election rally in the small town of Butler on Saturday (local time). The 78-year-old escaped the attempted assassination by a hair's breadth and only sustained a minor injury to his right ear. The suspected shooter, a 20-year-old, was killed.

One of the bystanders, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two were seriously injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the two men, aged 57 and 74, were from the US state. Their condition after the shooting was described as "stable".

Appeal for donations for the family
Donations for Comperatore's family have been appealed for on the internet. By Sunday evening (local time), almost 650,000 dollars (around 596,000 euros) had been raised.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

