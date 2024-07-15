Is he quitting now?
Southgate after final frustration: “It’s not for now”
Gareth Southgate has left his future as England coach open after losing the European Championship final. "I don't think now is a good time to make a decision like that," said the 53-year-old following the 2-1 defeat to Spain in Berlin on Sunday evening. "I need to talk to the right people. It's not for now."
The English Football Association (FA) had already signaled before the final and regardless of the outcome that it wanted to continue working with the former defender until the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Before reaching the final in Germany, Southgate had also reached the 2021 European Championship final with the Three Lions and reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.
For England captain Harry Kane and his coach, it was "not the right time to talk about it". Others, not the players, should decide. Southgate had not extended his contract before the European Championship. Criticism in the media and among ex-professionals had grown in recent years - including at this tournament. The mood only changed after the convincing 2:1 win against the Netherlands in the semi-final.
"I suspect it will be Southgate's last game"
"I suspect it will be Southgate's last game," said former England world-class striker Alan Shearer. "He took us to the final three years ago, he took us to this one again - and didn't win. That will hurt him and maybe he'll think it's time for someone else."
