Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Large police contingent

Disruptive action at march against hatred of Israel through Linz

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 16:32

Security forces as far as the eye could see, the atmosphere was tense: This afternoon, a private initiative organized a march against hatred of Israel and anti-Semitism through the Upper Austrian capital of Linz. A young man with a Palestinian flag disrupted the rally, but the police were quickly able to calm the situation. 

comment0 Kommentare

Linz's new city police commander Klaus Hüber personally led the protest march, which was secured by the police task force. Officers with helmets secured the Linzer Landstraße while the participants moved from the Volksgarten to the main square. 

Before the official start at 2.45 pm, a young man tried to get to the meeting point in front of the music theater. He had a Palestinian scarf around his neck and was holding a flag of the Palestinian Autonomous Territories in his hand. Plainclothes police quickly became aware of him and were able to stop him. After checking his details and giving him an urgent briefing, the officers let him go. 

Plainclothes officers and colleagues in uniform were quickly on the scene and blocked the man's path. He was initially detained, but was allowed to move freely again after his details were checked. (Bild: Krone KREATIV)
Plainclothes officers and colleagues in uniform were quickly on the scene and blocked the man's path. He was initially detained, but was allowed to move freely again after his details were checked.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

The reason for the so-called "walkathon" is the war against Israel. The organizers said: "On 7 April, exactly six months after the massacre in Israel, the first "Walkathon" for the hostages took place in Vienna. This was supported by a broad alliance. After nine months, 120 hostages from Israel are still in Gaza and now a walkathon is also taking place in Linz."

"A sign against anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel"
The march for the hostages was organized by Tabea Milkovcs and Tabea Schlackl, who were supported in the organization by the group Christians Standing by Israel, the Rhema community and the Jewish Community Linz. The organizers say: "The aim is to make a joint statement against anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel."

The new Linz city police commander Brigadier Klaus Hübner (left) led the police operation, in which plainclothes officers were also involved. (Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy, Krone KREATIV)
The new Linz city police commander Brigadier Klaus Hübner (left) led the police operation, in which plainclothes officers were also involved.
(Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy, Krone KREATIV)

Plainclothes officers and constitutional protection on site at the demonstration
The police presence was enormous. In addition to the Lentos task force, officers from the Linz police force, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and plainclothes officers were also on site. Their task was to keep an eye on the area and identify potential dangers in advance. They succeeded in doing so with the action against the thuggish troublemaker. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf