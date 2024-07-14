Large police contingent
Disruptive action at march against hatred of Israel through Linz
Security forces as far as the eye could see, the atmosphere was tense: This afternoon, a private initiative organized a march against hatred of Israel and anti-Semitism through the Upper Austrian capital of Linz. A young man with a Palestinian flag disrupted the rally, but the police were quickly able to calm the situation.
Linz's new city police commander Klaus Hüber personally led the protest march, which was secured by the police task force. Officers with helmets secured the Linzer Landstraße while the participants moved from the Volksgarten to the main square.
Before the official start at 2.45 pm, a young man tried to get to the meeting point in front of the music theater. He had a Palestinian scarf around his neck and was holding a flag of the Palestinian Autonomous Territories in his hand. Plainclothes police quickly became aware of him and were able to stop him. After checking his details and giving him an urgent briefing, the officers let him go.
The reason for the so-called "walkathon" is the war against Israel. The organizers said: "On 7 April, exactly six months after the massacre in Israel, the first "Walkathon" for the hostages took place in Vienna. This was supported by a broad alliance. After nine months, 120 hostages from Israel are still in Gaza and now a walkathon is also taking place in Linz."
"A sign against anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel"
The march for the hostages was organized by Tabea Milkovcs and Tabea Schlackl, who were supported in the organization by the group Christians Standing by Israel, the Rhema community and the Jewish Community Linz. The organizers say: "The aim is to make a joint statement against anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel."
Plainclothes officers and constitutional protection on site at the demonstration
The police presence was enormous. In addition to the Lentos task force, officers from the Linz police force, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and plainclothes officers were also on site. Their task was to keep an eye on the area and identify potential dangers in advance. They succeeded in doing so with the action against the thuggish troublemaker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.