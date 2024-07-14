Crashed into a festival crowd
Chase with police: four seriously injured
A driver hit six passers-by with his car while fleeing from the police on Saturday evening in Lower Bavaria, seriously injuring four of them. The injured were visitors to the "Danube in Flames" festival in Vilshofen (Passau district), according to a police spokesman.
The 24-year-old Georgian was driving towards the participants of the event when he drifted to the right at excessive speed while turning left.
Escape from the police
It is currently assumed that four of the victims were seriously injured, the police announced on Sunday morning. No more precise information was yet available about the nature and severity of the injuries. According to the police, there were a total of eight people in the man's vehicle, including five children.
The police had wanted to check the driver on the B8 between Passau and Vilshofen on Saturday evening. However, the man fled in the direction of Vilshofen at far too high a speed. After the accident, the fugitive drove on without looking after the injured.
Police officers injured
While still in Vilshofen, the man drove his car into a dead end. He got out and fled on foot, but was arrested by officers shortly afterwards. He slightly injured two police officers in the process.
The "Danube in Flames" promenade festival is a magnet for visitors with many thousands of people in attendance. Visitors stay on one side of the Danube, while fireworks take place on the other.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
